— The Vance County sheriff believes that a body found in Henderson Friday is that of a man reported missing by his Florida family.

Sheriff Peter White said the body was found in the same area where Hasiel Gonzalez had last been seen Jan. 22.

Gonzalez, 39, was scheduled to return to Miami on Jan. 23. When he missed his flight, his family reported him missing.

White said law enforcement officers are treating Gonzalez's death as a homicide and do have a person of interest in the case. The sheriff did not say how Gonzalez died. He was waiting on the medical examiner for that determination and for a positive identification.