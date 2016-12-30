You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Morehead City Police said a small meth lab was discovered in the restroom of the Crystal Coast Visitor Center late Thursday.

Morehead City Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dixon described it as a small user level lab.

It was discovered as an officer responded to reports of smoke in the restroom and discovered the small lab and precursors used to manufacture methamphetamine.

The SBI was called in to clean it up Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.