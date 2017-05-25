You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Video shows reported tornado in Yadkin County, NC

— The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes have struck in several locations across North Carolina.

The weather service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, said on its Twitter page Thursday that survey teams confirmed an EF-2 tornado crossed into Yadkin County from Davie County. In Yadkin County, the storm cause heavy damage to a gymnasium at an elementary school.

A survey team from the weather service office in Greer, South Carolina, confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down southwest of Monroe in Union County. The team found most of the damage was to trees, but a few structures were damaged, including The most significant damage was to a barn that had its sides and most of its roof torn off.

Crews were still assessing damages in Iredell and Davie counties on Thursday.