NWS confirm multiple tornadoes in North Carolina
Posted 37 minutes ago
Updated 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes have struck in several locations across North Carolina.
The weather service office in Blacksburg, Virginia, said on its Twitter page Thursday that survey teams confirmed an EF-2 tornado crossed into Yadkin County from Davie County. In Yadkin County, the storm cause heavy damage to a gymnasium at an elementary school.
A survey team from the weather service office in Greer, South Carolina, confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down southwest of Monroe in Union County. The team found most of the damage was to trees, but a few structures were damaged, including The most significant damage was to a barn that had its sides and most of its roof torn off.
Crews were still assessing damages in Iredell and Davie counties on Thursday.
