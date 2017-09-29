You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth on Friday became the latest to "Over the Edge" for Special Olympics.

The trip from the top of the 30-story Wells Fargo Capitol Center holds special meaning for Wilmoth, who is both fighting a fear and supporting a family member.

“Although I hesitated (major fear of heights!), I agreed to do it because the cause is just so close to my heart," Wilmoth said. "Growing up, I can remember my brother training for the Special Olympics and competing. He absolutely loved participating. Some of his biggest smiles were during his competitions. The Special Olympics is such a vital part of these participants' lives. Please help me raise some money to help bring smiles to athletes across North Carolina!"

Over the Edge annually allows those who raise $1,000 or more for Special Olympics North Carolina to rappel down the side of the skyscraper.

In 2017, 130 people earned the honor. While Wilmoth has her opportunity Friday, others, including Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson will make the trip on Saturday.

This year’s event in Raleigh will raise an estimated $150,000 for Special Olympics NC.