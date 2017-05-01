You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three men were arrested Saturday after an armed robbery outside an apartment complex.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to an incident in the parking lot of a community located at 2112 Broad Street.

According to officials, a man was standing by his car with a woman and two young girls inside when two men armed with guns approached him. One man pointed a gun at the driver while another pointed a gun at the woman inside the car and took her purse.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt with temporary tags.

Officers located the vehicle and suspects at the Joy Mart located at 2109 North Roxboro Street.

Two men – Frankie Lamonte Pettiford, 33, of Durham and Cortez Young, 23, of Roxboro – were arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy. Pettiford was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and a parole violation. He was placed in Durham County Jail without a bond. Young was also charged with failure to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $501,000 bond.

A third man, Rashaun Hayes-Watson, 24, of Durham, was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $60,000 bond.