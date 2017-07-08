Memorial service held for former UNC chancellor
Posted 11:28 a.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon for a former University of North Carolina chancellor who died last week after a battle with ALS.
Paul Hardin III served as UNC's seventh chancellor from 1988 to 1995. He helped lead the school's yearlong bicentennial fundraising effort and celebration that culminated in late 1993 and included a visit from then-President Bill Clinton. The fundraising effort was so successful that it well exceeded its goals, ultimately resulting in $440 million in private gifts.
The service is being held at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.
