Memorial service held for former UNC chancellor

Posted 11:28 a.m. today

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1993 file photo, University of North Carolina Chancellor Paul Hardin III, right, stands with President Bill Clinton as he goes over a book of essays at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., before taking part in the opening ceremonies of the school's bicentennial observance. Hardin, who led the school into its third century while increasing faculty diversity, died on Saturday, July 1, 2017. He was 86. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon for a former University of North Carolina chancellor who died last week after a battle with ALS.

Paul Hardin III served as UNC's seventh chancellor from 1988 to 1995. He helped lead the school's yearlong bicentennial fundraising effort and celebration that culminated in late 1993 and included a visit from then-President Bill Clinton. The fundraising effort was so successful that it well exceeded its goals, ultimately resulting in $440 million in private gifts.

The service is being held at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.

