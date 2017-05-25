You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Traveling for Memorial Day?

You're not alone.

AAA Carolinas estimated 1.2 million North Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles from home this weekend, marking the highest Memorial Day weekend travel volume since 2005. The bloated total is a 2.7 percent increase in travel volume from the same weekend last year.

Drivers beware: AAA's forecast said of the total number of North Carolinians traveling, almost 1.1 million will be hitting the roads. Another 88,000 will be flying, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects to see about 35,000 travelers on Thursday and Friday.

Some good news for drivers, though, is that gas prices this weekend are 22 percent lower than the annual average, according to data firm Bespoke Investment Group. The only other times gas prices were cheaper than the annual average were in 2016 and 2005.

The Carolinas have plenty of desirable destinations for the summer-kickoff weekend. AAA said the top driving destinations across the two states are Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington and Greenville, South Carolina.