Traffic
Melbourne Road bridge over I-440 reopens after emergency repair work
Posted 42 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — After a month of repair work, the Melbourne Road bridge over Interstate 440 in Raleigh reopened early Friday morning.
The bridge was shut down in May after it was hit by a 16-foot-tall excavator being hauled by a tractor-trailer.
Virginia-based Freyssinet Inc. received a $259,500 contract to complete the repair work on the 58-year-old bridge, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The work started last weekend and wrapped up early Friday.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.