Melbourne Road bridge over I-440 reopens after emergency repair work

Posted 42 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — After a month of repair work, the Melbourne Road bridge over Interstate 440 in Raleigh reopened early Friday morning.

The bridge was shut down in May after it was hit by a 16-foot-tall excavator being hauled by a tractor-trailer.

Virginia-based Freyssinet Inc. received a $259,500 contract to complete the repair work on the 58-year-old bridge, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The work started last weekend and wrapped up early Friday.

