Defense begins case in double murder trial; Holden will not testify
Posted 9:50 a.m. today
Updated 10:07 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — As the state rested its case Wednesday morning in the Nathan Holden double murder trial, Holden told the court he would not testify in his own defense.
Holden, 32, does not deny that he shot and killed his ex-wife's parents, and shot and pistol whipped his ex-wife in April 2014, but his lawyers plan to argue that his rampage was not premeditated.
Allen's three children with Holden, a 15-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls, were in the home at the time, but they were unharmed.
The defense began putting on evidence Wednesday morning.
If convicted of the murders of Angelia Smith Taylor and Sylvester Taylor and the attempted murder of LaTonya Allen, Holden could face the death penalty.
George Orwell Feb 22, 10:50 a.m.
It's too expensive to use the death penalty with all the required appeals. Better to lock him up with a career sexual abuser for the rest of his life.
Wish we could chain some of this people up in a quarry, give them a hammer and let them make gravel for the next 50 years. Always worked well in the Army (Ft Leavenworth, KS).