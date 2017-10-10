You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Mayor Nancy McFarlane was in a tight battle Tuesday evening as she seeks her fourth term leading Raleigh, and she might not be able to avoid a runoff.

With about two-thirds of precincts reporting, McFarlane had 48 percent of the vote. Attorney Charles Francis, who was backed by the Wake County Democratic Party, was in second with 38 percent, and mortgage lender Charles Fitts, who had the support of the Wake County Republican Party, was a distant third with 14 percent, according to unofficial results.

If McFarlane is unable to capture at least 50 percent of the vote, Francis could call for a runoff, which would be held Nov. 7.

Both Francis and Fitts said McFarlane hasn't provided needed leadership to Raleigh – Fitts cited what he called a lack of budget discipline, while Francis said parts of the city have been overlooked – but McFarlane campaigned on her experience, saying she was most qualified to lead Raleigh as it confronts challenges associated with growth.