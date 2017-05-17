You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A group of public housing residents trying to make their community better faced a major setback this week when their found their food pantry vandalized.

Ashley Canday, who runs the food pantry in Durham's McDougald Terrace community, said when she stopped by on Monday, there was food smeared all over the walls and door.

She said thieves not only took much of the donated food, but also vandalized the pantry.

"Milk, ice cream, you name it, it was on the walls," Canady said. "It was on the floor. It was on the furniture."

Canady, who has lived in MacDougald Terrace for 10 years, has been stocking these shelves for months. The food pantry, in Durham's largest public housing community, was almost ready to launch.

"To see her efforts kind of just vanish with the destructive acts of a few individuals, I felt inspired," Sean Murphy said.

Murphy heard about what happened and came by to donate food.

"One of the things I love most about Durham is that neighbors still pull together and help each other out," he said. "So, I hope that there's tenfold or one-hundred fold more people who see this story and feel compelled to reach out."

Canady said she knows the pantry will come back stronger.

"You can't give up," Canady said. "That's what a lot of people are used to out here in this community so, my goal and everyone else's goal is to just keep the faith."

Canady said the thieves also took school supplies and clothes for children.

No arrests have been made in this case.