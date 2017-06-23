You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

McDonald’s just added a new feature that will certainly make U.S. fans jealous of their U.K. counterparts.

According to Sky News, McDonald’s now offers a McDelivery option through the UberEats app, which allows people to order food delivered to their homes in 22 locations in London, as well as 10 other spots in Leeds and Nottingham.

Customers who order food through UberEats, an online food delivery service, receive food by Uber couriers, according to Sky News.

The McDelivery service lasts from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. for people who live within 1.5 miles of locations involved in the trial, Sky News reported.

"Our technology means people can get the food they want with the speed and reliability they've come to expect from Uber,” Mathieu Proust, general manager of UberEats, told Sky News.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has made changes overseas and not in the United States. Back in May, McDonald’s added Twister Fries to its menu in Singapore and the Philippines, according to the Refinery 29.

The fries, which originally launched in 2015, resurfaced this year, Business Insider reported.

McDonald’s also made some changes stateside. It released advertisements for a new device called the Frork, which is basically a fork made out of fries.

McDonald’s also decided in April to take away the Hi-C Orange drink, replacing it with Sprite TropicBerry soda instead.