— A little more than 30 hours before leaving office, Gov. Pat McCrory appointed three of his close advisers Friday to positions on state commissions.

Thomas Stith, McCrory's chief of staff, and Lee Roberts, his former budget director, were placed on the board of directors for Golden LEAF, the Rocky Mount-based foundation that doles out rural economic development grants from the money North Carolina receives from the national settlement with cigarette manufacturers.

Bob Stephens, McCrory's general counsel, was appointed to a position on the State Board of Community Colleges, along with former Republican state Rep. Brian Brown of Pitt County.

Randall Williams, McCrory's secretary of health and human services, was selected fro the Oil and Gas Commission.