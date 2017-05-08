You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/181SR

— Following a warm and sunny Monday, temperatures are expected to change Tuesday as the weather becomes unsettled for the rest of the week.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures on Monday climbed to about 70 degrees, but the weather is expected to take a chilly turn overnight and WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said jackets will be necessary Tuesday morning.

Clouds will move in early Tuesday morning and spotty and light rain is possible during the morning and afternoon hours. The chance for steady rain increases Tuesday night and Maze said that the chances to see rain increases Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning.

"It'll be an unsettled period. You'll want to keep the umbrellas handy," Maze said. "Six out of seven days in the forecast include a chance for rain."

While temperatures will only top out in the mid-60s Tuesday, high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to climb to about 80 degrees before dipping back into the 60s for the start of the weekend.

Sunday is expected to be dry and sunny for those planning to celebrate Mother's Day outdoors.