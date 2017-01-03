Wake County Schools

Mom of teen slammed by Rolesville officer: 'This cannot be happening to my child'

Posted 2:48 p.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago

Rolesville, N.C. — In video on Twitter posted Tuesday by a student at Rolesville High School, a Rolesville police officer is visible picking up a female student and slamming her to the floor.

The girl in the video is Jasmine Darwin, who said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came from behind and slammed her to the ground.

Darwin's mother, Desiree Harrison, said she was called to the school about her other daughter, but had no clue what had happened to Darwin until after she got home. Harrison said she feels the officer's actions were excessive.

"When I'm looking at this video, I'm like 'oh my god, this cannot be happening to my child' because I was just up at the school and they didn't even tell me what happened to her," Harrison said. "They were so busy trying to get rid of the one who was in a fight but didn't even say something about the one that was not involved in anything."

Harrison said she plans to take her daughter to the hospital Tuesday night to have her checked out.

According to Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles, the officer seen on the video is Rolesville High School resource officer Ruben De Los Santos. Santos, who is a member of the Rolesville Police Department and has been a resource officer at the school for four years, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Eagles said he believes the incident depicted in the video occurred early Tuesday morning, before the first bell rang to signal the start of classes.

After the video was posted to Twitter, students were quick to tag the Wake County Public School System and ask for a response.

Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for the school system, said, "We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action."

Eagles said body camera footage of the incident exists.

  • Janet Ghumri Jan 3, 5:59 p.m.
    I am stunned by the video. I hope there's more video showing the situation surrounding this incident. If this is all the evidence, the officer needs to be charged with assault. I hope this lovely girl is okay. Prayers for her, and also for the officer, and his family.

  • Jenny Miller Jan 3, 5:22 p.m.
    Bet this would never happen at a private school.

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 3, 5:16 p.m.
    Oh I listened to them , everyday, no problem with that. But that sob story really just doesn't wash. They have no respect, especially for authority, with no real desires for an education. I'm not prejudging them, I worked with them for years. As far as the silver spoon, ha, why do you think I had to work in public education for a living, wasn't because I had a silver spoon.

  • Shannon Meredith Jan 3, 4:46 p.m.
    There is absolutely no justifiable reason that this officer had to respond with this amount of force! There were obviously no weapons (as he was not concerned about finding where it may have gone after he slammed her to the ground), she was not directly physically threatening him, and it does not appear that she was actually involved in the fighting- in the video he appears to pull her off a chair! This is a sick abuse of authority.
    I do wish that people would stop assuming it is a white officer when everything like this happens. (this is based on the comments on the twitter and Instagram posts I've seen, not here) With a name like Ruben De LosSantos, this officer is most likely Hispanic.

  • Michael Smith Jan 3, 4:36 p.m.
    She was trying to break up a fight...Officer probably thought it was 2 on 1 and did what he had to do....Sucks for the girl BUT...no fight, no slam. Too bad...

  • Anita Smith Jan 3, 4:29 p.m.
    user avatar

    I have worked in a public school. I actually taught at 2 predominately black high schools. Many of these students are dealing with some situations at home that I cannot even begin to fathom on how I would deal with it as an adult. Sexual assault, rape, abuse, drugs, gangs, etc. Many of these students need someone to listen to them and talk to them like human beings. They are hurting and angry. But so many people dismiss them because they are from certain areas or come from certain backgrounds. It is so sad. So think about some of this stuff before you judge them. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

  • Anita Smith Jan 3, 4:26 p.m.
    How disrespectful to insinuate that this young lady is from a single parent home. Wrong.....

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 3, 4:14 p.m.
    As I stated before, so many people have no concept of the challenges working in public schools. The RO are the ones who have to deal with the serious stuff, stuff no one wants to touch. I worked in public schools dealing with students with behavioral disorders, mostly elementary and middle school. I can tell you it can be quite the challenge to get them down, I was injured often and with a lot of mucas in my face. I would never try that at the HS level, those kids get big.

  • Ben Hill Jan 3, 4:11 p.m.
    View quoted thread


    It does matter what happened before the video starts. You assume that the girl did nothing to warrant being thrown to the ground with nothing to support your assumption and call for the officer to apologize with nothing to support whether force was necessary.

    Additionally, you are concerned whether the students feel "less safe" as a result of the officer's actions but completely ignore the fact that a fight going on in their school might also make these students feel "less safe". I'd like to see some training for the students involved in this fight to try and stop violence between students from happening again.

  • Kim Schrock Jan 3, 3:52 p.m.
    The officer did not approach the girl, he came up behind her and grabbed her from behind without a word. I believe it to be assault on a minor but wish there was more video.

