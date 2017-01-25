You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Since the owner of Cary Towne Center began discussing plans to rework part of the struggling shopping mall last month, rumors have swirled about what new stores might open there.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht added to the speculation that Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA will be part of a revamped mall with a post in his blog this week.

Weinbrecht wrote that he met with Town Manager Sean Stegall last week and discussed the mall redevelopment, code named "Project Emerald."

"All I can say is that project emerald equals blue and yellow. We will see how this is presented to the council in the future," Weinbrecht wrote.

IKEA's logo is blue and yellow.

Weinbrecht told WRAL News that CBL Properties hasn't yet submitted any plans for Cary Towne Center, so he couldn't confirm that IKEA has expressed any interest in opening a Cary store.

"Staff has made us aware that CBL is working on a proposal called Project Emerald, and that is it. Everything else is speculation," he said.

Sears and Macy's, two of the anchors at Cary Towne Center, have closed, and CBL officials have said they want the back side of the mall rezoned that would allow for a taller building there. That would be the first of several planned changes over the next couple of years, they have said.