You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18jdz

— A Maryland high school graduate who received a partial scholarship to play soccer at Louisburg College was deported Thursday.

ICE sent Lizandro Claros-Saravia, 19, back to his native El Salvador after learning about his plans to move to North Carolina.

Claros-Saravia played soccer for the Bethesda (Md.) Soccer Club and his brother, Diego Claros-Saravia, 22, was set to also move to North Carolina and work to help his brother pay for the rest of his college

Immigration advocates had been fighting for the brothers to stay in the United States.

They came to Maryland in 2009 when they were 11 and 14 years old, respectively, under fraudulent identities according to ICE, but their attorney says they were just children at the time and were simply following instructions of their adult family members.

Since that time they had been working with ICE to stay in the country.

"Lizandro was supposed to check into college today, instead he has just arrived in El Salvador without family, friends, a place he hasn't known for a decade and what do they expect their future to be now," said Claros-Saravia's soccer coach.

In a statement, Louisburg College said, "We wish the young man well and if he can resolve this legal issue we will be glad to welcome him to the school."

Louisburg College said they do not get involved in the immigration status of their students. Other colleges, like Duke University, have taken a different approach, saying they will protect undocumented immigrant students as much as they can.