— A decorated Marine colonel based at Camp Lejeune was convicted in a court-martial Sunday of sexually abusing a child.

Daniel Wilson, 56, of Mason, Wash., who was assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman and absence without leave. He was sentenced to 5½ years of confinement and was dismissed from the Marine Corps.

The child abuse charge stems from his fondling of a girl younger than 12 on various occasions between June 26, 2016, and July 13, 2016, while he was on active duty at Camp Lejeune. The military jury acquitted him of several other child sex charges.

The conduct unbecoming charges stemmed from incidents in February and March 2016, when Wilson was in Australia and Okinawa, involving lewd comments he made and inappropriate emails he sent.

Wilson also was found guilty of going AWOL for eight days around New Year's Day 2017.

Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.