— The forecast track of Hurricane Maria shifted slightly west early Saturday morning, bringing a small sliver of North Carolina's coast into the cone of uncertainty.

The Category 3 storm is weakening as it moves north into waters cooled by Tropical Storm Jose, but Maria still threatens to bring heavy surf and strong rip currents to beaches along the East Coast.

"The most likely path for the center of circulation is still offshore somewhat," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "But there's a little more spread in all of that than there had been the last couple of days.

"So, eastern North Carolina, when you go out toward the sounds and Outer Banks, we're up now to about a 30 to 40 percent chance of having sustained tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or higher."

Maria is moving slowly north, Moss said, but could bring rain to North Carolina by the middle of next week. As it lingers in the Atlantic, it could bring direct impacts to parts of the Tar Heel State.

"(On Thursday) Maria is still a little offshore but close enough that we'll have to be worried about any deviations in that track, and (we could) still get some direct impacts from wind and higher water and a lot of surf and rip current and so forth on into the mid-week period," Moss said.

A new front moving in after Thursday, though, could kick Maria quickly out to sea.