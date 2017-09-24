You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The forecast track of Hurricane Maria has shifted slightly west, bringing a small sliver of North Carolina's coast into the cone of uncertainty.

The Category 2 storm was weakening on Sunday as it moves north into waters cooled by Tropical Storm Jose, but Maria still threatens to bring heavy surf and strong rip currents to beaches along the East Coast between Tuesday and Thursday.

"The latest track for Maria shows it loitering off our coast from later Tuesday through Thursday," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "The shaded area around its path corresponds to about a 60 to 70 percent chance that the location of the storm center remains within that "fan," so there remains a slight chance for landfall over eastern N.C."

According to Moss, Maria was east of Florida and drifting north at 9 mph on Sunday with 110 mph maximum sustained winds. A tropical storm watch or hurricane watch could be issued by the National Hurricane Center for parts of the North Carolina coast on Sunday, but most effects from the storm would be felt around mid-week.

If Maria remains on the current track, coastal areas could see tropical storm force winds late Tuesday night into Wednesday, and parts of the Outer Banks would see coastal flooding and beach erosion. Eight to 10 foot waves would also be possible along the coast as a result of Maria along with .5 to 3 inches of rain, wind gusts between 40 and 74 mph and dangerous rip currents.

A new front moving in after Thursday could kick Maria quickly out to sea, minimizing any impacts.

"There is still some uncertainty in the track," said Moss."It will be important to monitor Maria for any changes in the coming days."