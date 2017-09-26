You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Maria, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Tuesday, is expected to move away from North Carolina's coast overnight, bringing most of its impacts away from land.

"We will be about done with Maria on Thursday," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "The effects along the coast will become more and more minimal as the storm moves out to sea."

The coast of North Carolina, especially the sounds and the Outer Banks, still have to endure the storm on Wednesday, though. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for much of the coast, especially areas from Cape Lookout northward.

The storm’s powerful winds were kicking up the surf and causing flooding along roads close to the shore on Tuesday evening, and Maria will continue to send big swells to the coast along with high surf and an elevated risk of rip currents.

According to Moss, even as the storm pulls away, dangerous conditions for swimmers, surfers and boaters will remain through the end of the week.

A storm surge of as much as 4 feet is expected, particularly around Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, and emergency officials said those levels are potentially life-threatening.

Nags Head Pier was taking a beating Tuesday from the heavy waves below, and emergency workers said dangerous rip currents are present along the beaches.

“People need to be mindful of the ocean conditions. You can just look at the ocean and see it is rough, and when it looks that bad, don’t go in it,” said Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson. “People need to keep that in mind, not just through today and tomorrow; that will be with us for a while.”

Water is expected to roll over Highway 12 from both the ocean and the sound as the worst of the storm moves in. In some areas, including the town of Avon, there were already reports of water on the streets, but Pearson said it’s nothing residents haven’t seen before.

“I hate to say it, but the good news is we have seen it before. Residents that are with us know what that means. They know how to take action to protect themselves and protect property, and they are doing that. It is significant, it is life-threatening, and people have to be mindful,” he said.

Ahead of the storm, Hyde and Dare counties issued mandatory visitor evacuation orders for Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island on Monday morning.

Officials estimate more than 10,000 tourists were affected by the evacuation, including the Bar family from Pennsylvania. Kandi Bar said her family was forced to leave their beach house rental in Hatteras. “We had to stay in a hotel last night and a different house for the next four days, so yeah, it’s been very annoying, but we are making the best of it. We are on vacation,” Bar said.

Dare County Schools announced that classes would be canceled Wednesday.

"There will be plenty of rain and strong wind gusts today, but that will diminish late tonight," said Moss. "Overnight, the northward moving storm will make a turn to the east and head out to sea."