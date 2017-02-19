You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

More on this Marbles: National Engineers Week

This week is National Engineers Week, which brings awareness to the work of engineers.

To celebrate the week, Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh has a bunch of activities so kids can learn more about what engineers do and consider the career path for themselves.

Here's what's on the schedule. Activities are free with admission, which is $5 per person at the downtown Raleigh museum.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19: Gadgets and Gizmos: Marshmallow Towers

Collaborate with NC State Engineering Undergraduate students to design, build and test a marshmallow tower that stand as high off the ground as possible! The trick: you can only use marshmallows and toothpicks.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19: Guest Star Scientist: Oxygen & You

Learn how the environment and the air we breathe affect our health with guest stars from NIEHS.



11:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20: Story Explorers

Cozy up as we journey through the magical world of reading. We’ll listen together and use our imaginations to bring stories about engineering to life!



11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21: Science Solvers: F=uN with Physics

Play around with things that fly, float and fall. Fizzy rockets, marble runs, catapults, sink or float boats and more!

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22: Artrageous: Paper Engineering

Create and construct one-of-a-kind masterpieces and explore the power of paper!



11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23: MakeShop: Make it Move!

Make a little momentum with vehicle builds, snap circuits and LEGO stop motion.



11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24: MakeShop: Make it Move!

Make a little momentum with vehicle builds, snap circuits and LEGO stop motion.



10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 25: Engineer It: Weather Edition

Reroute storm water, build earthquake safe structures and more!



Also, on Friday, "Dream Big 3D" opens at Marbles' IMAX theater. The movie explores how engineers change the world. And the Future Me Kids Career Fair is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Kids can meet an architect, dentist, engineer and others.

