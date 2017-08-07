Map shows what people in every state hate most
You've heard it before: Opposites attract. (All you ’80s babies will probably even remember that Paula Abdul even made a song about the mantra.)
But get ready to throw that idea out the window. A dating app, appropriately named Hater, matches people based on their shared disdain for things-whether that's something understandable like jellyfish or something quirky like biting string cheese rather than peeling it.
Sound a bit cynical? The development of Hater was inspired by research from the University of Oklahoma that suggests people bond well over shared negative attitudes. (Ironically, the thing that Oklahomans say they hate the most is hearing the latest gossip). Go figure.
Because the dating app requires people to select what they hate-whether that's a habit, concept, famous person, etc., the app has been able to collect some interesting state-by-state data from registered users.
They’re dishing their methodology, which does make us wonder exactly how many people are behind the random disdain for NSYNC in Colorado. But a Hater rep did tell the HuffPost that there's 3,000 topics to swipe on and they've been able to keep tabs on a "few hundred thousand users" in the United States.
Even if you're no longer in the dating pool, you'll probably find your state's biggest hate interesting. Here's a break down of what drives people nuts in each and every state, according to the Hater app.
Alabama: Vegetarianism
The attitude in Alabama: Why climb your way to the top of the food chain to eat a plant-based diet?
Alaska: Graffiti
Wouldn't the spray paint just freeze as it was coming out of the can anyways?
Arizona: Sand
The sandstorms get so big here they've been referred to as a "wall of dirt" and have even delayed flights.
Arkansas: Cleaning
#Preach.
California: Fidget spinners
We hear you. Here's 19 different types of NON-spinning fidget toys.
Colorado: NSYNC
If the boy band could respond they'd probably say "You're Tearing up My Heart." Or maybe they’d be a bit salty and say "Bye, Bye, Bye."
Connecticut: Winter
Still stirring about the "Blizzard of ’78?"
District of Columbia: The idea that everyone has a soulmate
Wait, do you guys hate puppies, rainbows and sunshine, too?
Delaware: Casey Affleck
OK, Delaware folks, who would you have rather seen cast for "Manchester by the Sea"?
Florida: Workout couples
So we’re guessing matching spandex is off the table in a big way, Floridians?
Georgia: Tuna salad
Personally, I would take it a step further and say HR shouldn't allow people to eat it at their desks in a shared workspace.
Hawaii: Taking videos at concerts
Live in the moment, right? The concert videos never look or sound as good as the real deal.
Idaho: Asking for directions
Wait, were only men involved in this survey?
Illinois: People who bite string cheese
They don’t call it “string” cheese for nothing, people.
Indiana: Bloggers
I guess in Indiana, they’d call them "blah-gers."
Iowa: Long hair on guys
And what about man buns?
Kansas: "Seinfeld"
Why, Kansas, why?
Kentucky: Friends who help you to move
Cool. But to clarify, are asking for rides to the airport fair game?
Louisiana: Being the designated driver
Well, it must be tough in the Bayou State because of all the drive-through liquor stores.
Maine: Boys night
Girls just wanna' have fun. But boys can't do the same?
Maryland: Cheap coffee
Can Dunkin' Donuts get an exemption?
Massachusetts: Eli Manning
Patriots fans are a loyal bunch.
Michigan: “Pride and Prejudice”
To clarify: the movie or the book?
Minnesota: Drinking alone
After all, the key to a happy marriage is drinking together, according to one study.
Missouri: People who believe in aliens
There's always that one guy who swears airplanes are UFO's.
Mississippi: Anal sex
We'll, uh, just back out of this one.
Montana: Going to the gym
I mean, at least they're being honest up in Montana.
Nebraska: Friendly reminder calls
Just send an e-mail please and thank you.
Nevada: Feminism
Hey now, do you have any moms or sisters? We’re guessing if you did, they’d remind you hate is a strong word.
New Hampshire: God
So you’re saying you don't want to meet your soulmate in church here?
New Jersey: Jellyfish
We hear you. Just stop peeing on the stings. There's a better way to treat a sting.
New Mexico: Polo shirts
Even worse when the collars are popped, huh?
New York: Times Square
The tourists ruin it for you, guys?
North Carolina: DUI checkpoints
Here's a conversation starter in North Carolina: Are they even constitutional?
North Dakota: Tapas
OK, just calling them tapas rather than appetizers seems to tack $5 onto the menu price.
Ohio: Tying a tie
Just get a clip-on, right?
Oklahoma: Hearing the latest gossip
Psst, did you hear Oklahoma doesn't like to gossip?
Oregon: Spin class
We don't blame you. A bike ride along the Oregon Coast is much more serene than sweating with strangers a windowless studio.
Pennsylvania: People who wear money clips
Who even carries cash anymore?
Rhode Island: Middle America
Hey now! Might you reconsider after taking one of these weekend trips?
South Carolina: Edward Snowden
So renting "Snowden" during a night in-yay or nay?
South Dakota: The New York Times
We're guessing this doesn't have to do with them charging for online access.
Tennessee: Foraged food
Your date in Tennessee doesn't want to go dumpster diving or foraging for mushrooms, OK?
Texas: Sleeping with the windows open
Who knows what kinda' critters could crawl in.
Utah: Porn
Oh, OK. But how do you explain this article that says Utah is No. 1 in online porn subscriptions?
Virginia: Dabbing pizza grease with a napkin
Hey, the technique could save you about 40 calories and 4.5 grams of fat.
Vermont: Waiting in line
But it's exciting when you’re next.
Washington: Keuring K-cups
We would expect Seattle to snub instant coffee.
Wisconsin: Trap music
I’m kind of impressed Wisconsin even knows what trap music is.
West Virginia: Lyft
Are you guys loyal to Uber or just loyal to taxi cabs?
Wyoming: Gluten-free
Pass the bread basket.
[H/t: Country Living]
This story originally appeared on Simplemost.
