You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16ilM

— When you are ready to dispose of the Christmas tree, consider returning it to the earth through one of the available collection programs.

Wake County

Several Wake County locations accept undecorated Christmas trees through Jan. 22, 2017. The recycled trees are used to mulch trails at county parks.

Four convenience centers are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Garner: 10505 Old Stage Road

Apex: 6025 Old Smithfield Road

Raleigh: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road

Wendell: 5051 Wendell Blvd.

Trees can be dropped off at four Wake County parks, seven days a week from 8 a.m. until sunset:

Raleigh: Blue Jay Point County Park, 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road

Raleigh: North Wake Landfill District Park, 9300 Deponie Dr.

New Hill: Harris Lake County Park, 2112 County Park Dr.

Morrisville: Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Pkwy.

Durham

Non-yard waste customers must schedule a Christmas tree collection with Durham One Call, 919-560-1200. The pickup will be scheduled on a Saturday collection route on Jan. 14, Jan. 28 or Feb. 4.

Yard waste customers can put their tree on their curb between Jan. 3 and Feb. 2 to be collected as part of their regular service.

Durham's Waste Disposal and Recycling Center will accept live trees at no charge from Jan. 3 through Feb. 4.

Fayetteville

Live trees will be picked up from City of Fayetteville residents beginning Jan. 9. Residents should put their trees out for curbside collection by that morning.

The city will grind up the trees to use as mulch in local parks.