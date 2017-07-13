Local News
Manhunt underway for two suspects wanted for shooting at Cumberland County deputy
Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago
Sampson County, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Sampson County for two suspects who shot at a Cumberland County deputy Thursday evening.
The search is centered around Horsehoe Road and Haynes Stretch Road in Sampson County.
This is a developing story.
