Manhunt underway for two suspects wanted for shooting at Cumberland County deputy

Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago

Sampson County, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Sampson County for two suspects who shot at a Cumberland County deputy Thursday evening.

The search is centered around Horsehoe Road and Haynes Stretch Road in Sampson County.

This is a developing story.

