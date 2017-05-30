Man with loaded handgun stopped at North Carolina airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Florida man has been arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers say he tried to board a plane at a North Carolina airport with a loaded handgun.
A news release from TSA says the man was stopped on Monday at a checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport with a .380 caliber handgun.
According to the news release, a TSA officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine saw the gun and ammunition inside the man's carry-on bag as it passed along the conveyor belt. TSA officers contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, who questioned the passenger.
Police said 29-year-old Anthony Breeze was arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.
To date, TSA officers have detected 24 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints this year. Last year, TSA found 54 firearms at Charlotte.
