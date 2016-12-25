You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man wanted on charges of kidnapping and rape in Pender County has a connection to the Triangle.

Authorities said Kevin Glenn Carter, 52, of Hampstead, has relatives in Durham as well as in the Efland and Mebane areas.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office charged Carter this week with the kidnapping and rape of a Topsail Beach woman who said he took her from her home, held her for several hours and repeatedly raped her.

Carter is a white man with close-cropped, dark hair. He drives a gold 2002 Chevrolet K-15 Suburban with North Carolina registration PAK-3810. The vehicle has several "Fish Bone" stickers in the back glass.

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1212.