You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— U.S. immigration agents have arrested a Honduran fugitive at a home in Hope Mills who is wanted in connection with two homicides more than 20 years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Francisco Escobar-Orellana, 56, was arrested Tuesday by a fugitive operations team with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was being held Wednesday in the Wake County jail, and ICE has filed a deportation order to send him back to Honduras.

Escobar-Orellana is wanted in connection with the 1993 deaths of two men who were hacked to death with a machete in a Honduras liquor store, authorities said. He was charged in the case in 2005 but then made his way illegally into the U.S., they said.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws," ICE official Sean Gallagher said in a statement.