Man wanted for Virginia murder arrested in Wake County

Posted 49 minutes ago

Lamar Maurice Camper

Raleigh, N.C. — A man wanted for a murder in Virginia was arrested Tuesday by Wake County deputies

Lamar Maurice Camper, of Roanoke City, is charged with first-degree murder, according to indictment documents from Virginia. The indictment says Camper killed Brittany Adair Kasey-Freeny on May 1.

It is unclear how deputies found Camper.

