Local News
Man wanted for Virginia murder arrested in Wake County
Posted 49 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A man wanted for a murder in Virginia was arrested Tuesday by Wake County deputies
Lamar Maurice Camper, of Roanoke City, is charged with first-degree murder, according to indictment documents from Virginia. The indictment says Camper killed Brittany Adair Kasey-Freeny on May 1.
It is unclear how deputies found Camper.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.