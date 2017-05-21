Local News
Man wanted for taking explicit photos of woman in Raleigh department store
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are seeking public assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual offense earlier this month.
Police said the man took photos underneath the skirt of a female victim in a department store in the 7300 block of Old Wake Forest Road on May 1.
The man is described as being black with short black hair and tattoos on both forearms. He is about 6 feet tall, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.
