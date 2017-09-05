You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/191wm

— A man wanted for murder after a fight on Monday that included a Franklinton High School student surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning.

Charles Devante Perry-Pender was wanted in connection to a Sept. 4 shooting that left Demarius Barnes, 17, and Montral Kearney, 28, dead. Authorities identified Perry-Pender as a suspect in Kearney's death, according to previous reports.

Perry-Pender was charged with the murder of Kearney, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. He was jailed under no bond.

Authorities believe Kearney shot Barnes, when Kearney thought Barnes was breaking into his home at 154 Marlless Dr. in Franklinton. Perry-Pender then shot Kearney, authorities said.

The three men who knew each other and had a bad history, according to previous reports.

Authorities pronounced Barnes dead at the scene, and Kearney died on the way to a local hospital.

Franklinton High School officials said Barnes was suspended from school in Jan. 2017 due to gang-related activity. The suspension would have lasted until Jan. 2018.

Perry-Pender made a quick court appearance and has hired an attorney. He is due back in court on September 13.