— A man wanted in Fayetteville in connection with a charge of indecent liberties with a child was arrested last month in Las Vegas.

Julio Garcia, 38, was wanted in connection with a February 2015 incident involving a victim who was known to him.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers received a tip on April 10 that Garcia was residing in Las Vegas and he was arrested on April 24.

Garcia, of the 2200 block of N. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas, was extradited to Fayetteville on Friday. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.