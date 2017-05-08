You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man died late Sunday after he was trapped inside a home on fire in north Durham.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials with the Durham Fire Department responded to a fire at 1214 Summerville Lane.

When firefighters arrived, a woman met them outside and told them she believed someone was still inside the home. According to officials, in a rescue attempt, firefighters aggressively entered a second floor window. Officials said the fire was too advanced and the firefighters were forced to evacuate the home before locating the victim.

The three-story home showed heavy fire in its back and right side of the second and third floors, officials said. There is heavy damage to all three floors, and firefighters were still extinguishing flames Monday morning.

Officials said the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental and may have been related to smoking materials.

An investigation is pending.

This is a developing story that will be updated.