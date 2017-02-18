You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17OKQ

— A Wilkes County man was arrested Saturday after killing his brother in a dispute over land.

The Wilkes County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. from Bryan Keith Hendren, 59, stating that his brother was on his way to his home.

Authorities said Hendren stated he was going to kill his brother and that he would be waiting for deputies and would cooperate when they arrived.

Deputies arrived at Hendren’s home at 1285 Mt. Siani Road about 10 minutes after the 911 call was made and found Barney M. Hendren, 63, lying dead in the driveway with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities said Bryan Hendren was waiting on the porch when deputies arrived.

Deputies said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between the brothers over land they had inherited.

Bryan Hendren was charged with one count of murder. He was being held at the Wilkes County Jail under $250,000 bond.