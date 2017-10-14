You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19OyK

— A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Capital Boulevard Saturday, which involved a car and a motorcycle.

A car was changing lanes when it pulled into the path of a motorcycle and collided.

The man riding the motorcycled was treated at Wake Med. Charges are pending against the driver of the car.

Capital Boulevard was closed briefly Saturday evening.