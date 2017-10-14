Local News
Man suffers serious injuries after wreck on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Capital Boulevard Saturday, which involved a car and a motorcycle.
A car was changing lanes when it pulled into the path of a motorcycle and collided.
The man riding the motorcycled was treated at Wake Med. Charges are pending against the driver of the car.
Capital Boulevard was closed briefly Saturday evening.
