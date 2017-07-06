You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police on Thursday charged a GoDurham bus driver in the death of a pedestrian Monday night.

Rita Jones, 44, of Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Aaron Christopher Ryle, 46, of Durham, was crossing Enterprise Street when he was hit by a GoDurham bus making a left turn from South Roxboro Street onto Enterprise Street, police said. Ryle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones has been driving with GoDurham for about a year and had no previous accidents or safety incidents, bus system spokesman Mike Charbonneau said. A background check before she started driving for GoDurham also turned up no incidents, he said.

She has been placed on paid administrative leave.