— One man was killed Monday night after being struck by a Durham Area Transit Authority bus.

Authorities said the crash happened on South Roxboro Street and Enterprise Street just before 10 p.m.

A man who witnessed the crash told WRAL News that the man was in the crosswalk, but he did not know if he had the right-of-way at the time of the crash. Police could not immediately confirm that information.

The witness said the driver exited the bus and looked as though "she was about to lose it."

The bus had a cracked window as a result of the crash.