Local News
Man struck by car, injured in Raleigh
Posted 10:21 p.m. today
Updated 10:46 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Authorities said the man was struck at about 10 p.m. on South Saunders Street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities did not release the man’s condition.
At least two lanes of South Saunders Street were blocked as authorities worked to clear the scene.
