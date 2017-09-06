You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities said the man was struck at about 10 p.m. on South Saunders Street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not release the man’s condition.

At least two lanes of South Saunders Street were blocked as authorities worked to clear the scene.