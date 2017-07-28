You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Franklin County authorities said Friday that a man accused of assaulting a handicapped person has been apprehended.

Kevin Lea James was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

James, 44, of Castalia, is charged with felony assault on a handicapped person, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident allegedly happened Tuesday at 375 Fishing Rock Road in Castalia.