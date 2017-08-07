State News
Man shot to death at North Carolina apartment complex
Posted 7:13 a.m. today
Updated 8:06 a.m. today
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been found shot to death at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers were called to the complex around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found 53-year-old Geraldnal Glenn on the ground and unresponsive. Glenn was declared dead from the gunshot wound at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
No other details were immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
