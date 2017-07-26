Local News
Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem home after answering knock at door, police say
Posted 58 minutes ago
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside his home after he answered a knock at his front door.
Maurice Cuthbertson, Jr., 32, was inside his home on Bloomfield Drive when someone came to his door. Cuthbertson answered and was shot by an unknown suspect, according to NBC affiliate WXII.
Officers found Cuthbertson's body inside his home around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shooting marked the 15th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem, the television station reported.
