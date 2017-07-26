You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Winston-Salem police said a man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside his home after he answered a knock at his front door.

Maurice Cuthbertson, Jr., 32, was inside his home on Bloomfield Drive when someone came to his door. Cuthbertson answered and was shot by an unknown suspect, according to NBC affiliate WXII.

Officers found Cuthbertson's body inside his home around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting marked the 15th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem, the television station reported.