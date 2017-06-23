You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Pkb

— A 24-year-old man died after being shot Friday night near a restaurant in Raleigh, police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call behind the Bahama Breeze restaurant at 3309 Wake Forest Road at about 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Anthony Domonique Lennon, who was dead.

The parking lot at the restaurant was blocked off Friday night and at least six police cruisers could be seen across the street at Duke Medicine Plaza.

One woman who was eating in the restaurant at the time of the incident said she heard about 10 to 15 shots and saw people running in the parking lot.

Late Friday night, officers were escorting restaurant patrons to cars parked within the crime scene so they could return home.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting.