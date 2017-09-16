You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Owen Street at about 2:15 p.m. and were informed the man was in possession of a weapon.

When officers located the man, he attempted to flee and ran toward Ashe Street, police said.

During the pursuit, the man reached into his waistband and a loud sound, resembling a gunshot, was heard, authorities said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and a gun not belonging to Durham police officers was discovered at the scene.

Local business owner Samuel Jenkins witnessed the incident and said he feared it could turn into a situation in which police would be required to fire their weapons.

"He's running, trying to grab something, so I'm watching and I move over and I see him get past the pole and when he gets past the pole, he goes and I hear pop," Jenkins said.