Man shot, injured while fleeing from Durham police; no officers fired weapons
Posted 4:09 p.m. today
Updated 10 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Owen Street at about 2:15 p.m. and were informed the man was in possession of a weapon.
When officers located the man, he attempted to flee and ran toward Ashe Street, police said.
During the pursuit, the man reached into his waistband and a loud sound, resembling a gunshot, was heard, authorities said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No officers fired their weapons during the incident and a gun not belonging to Durham police officers was discovered at the scene.
Local business owner Samuel Jenkins witnessed the incident and said he feared it could turn into a situation in which police would be required to fire their weapons.
"He's running, trying to grab something, so I'm watching and I move over and I see him get past the pole and when he gets past the pole, he goes and I hear pop," Jenkins said.
