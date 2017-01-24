Local News

Man shot in Roanoke Rapids hotel parking lot, officials say

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in the parking lot of a Halifax County hotel, officials said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn Express on Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids. The man was taken to the hospital, but his name was not released.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

