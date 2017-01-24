You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in the parking lot of a Halifax County hotel, officials said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Holiday Inn Express on Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids. The man was taken to the hospital, but his name was not released.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.