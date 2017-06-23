You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man was hospitalized Friday night following a shooting involving two Moore County deputies

.Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a domestic call at 176 White Oak Street in Carthage at about 7:02 p.m. and were confronted by an armed man upon arrival.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the man pointed his weapon at one of the deputies and the deputy shot the man once in the leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Both deputies were uninjured, authorities said.

The SBI is investigating the incident, which is standard with all officer-involved shootings.