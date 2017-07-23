You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18dtg

— A man was injured overnight in a shooting at an exotic dance club in Fayetteville.

On Sunday around 2 a.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Club Xotic located at 4350 Cumberland Road. At the scene, they found one car damaged by stray bullets and several shell casings on the ground.

Officials said multiple shots were fired in the club parking lot.

One man, 20-year-old Keyon Hill, was being treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for a gunshot wound that lacerated the top of his head.

Hill was unable to provide any details on a subject.