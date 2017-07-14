You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18ZPe

— A man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries late Thursday night after someone broke into his Durham home and shot him in the back.

Police said a suspect broke into a residence at 205 Bridge Field Place and shot the man. The man's girlfriend took him to the hospital where he was treated.

The man was not identified.

The suspect fled after the shooting but police did not have a description of the person.