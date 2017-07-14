Local News
Man shot in back during Durham home break-in
Posted 9 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries late Thursday night after someone broke into his Durham home and shot him in the back.
Police said a suspect broke into a residence at 205 Bridge Field Place and shot the man. The man's girlfriend took him to the hospital where he was treated.
The man was not identified.
The suspect fled after the shooting but police did not have a description of the person.
