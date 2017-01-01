You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16lqH

— A man was shot and injured on New Year's Eve when he arrived at his Durham home during an attempted robbery.

Around 10:15 p.m., officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at a home in the 9700 block of South Lowell Street in the Lowell Valley subdivision.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, officials said. There has been no update on his condition. According to investigators, the man was shot when he arrived at his home to see a suspicious vehicle parked in his driveway.

Officials are conducting interviews with potential eyewitnesses and are searching for potential suspects who fled the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.