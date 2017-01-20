  • Breaking

    Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85/I-40 west near Greensboro — Westbound lanes of I-85 South/I-40 are closed in Burlington at Exit 143, NC-62/Alamance Road after one tractor-trailer hit another and burst into flames. The road is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Drivers are advised to take Exit 145, NC-49 and turn left on Maple Avenue. Turn right onto Anthony Road. Turn right onto NC-62 North. Turn left onto Grand Oaks Boulevard. Turn right onto Kirkpatrick Road. Turn left onto Longpine Road. Turn right onto Huffman Mill Road. Reaccess I-40 West / I-85 South near Exit 141.

Local News

Man shot at Fayetteville Motel 6

Posted 5:05 a.m. today
Updated 23 minutes ago

Fayetteville police said that a man, whose name was not being released, was shot late Thursday at the Motel 6 located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said that a man, whose name was not being released, was shot late Thursday at the Motel 6 located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting call 910-729-2934, or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. Tips can also be texted to 274637. In the text box type “4Tip” followed by the message.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all