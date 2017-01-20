Man shot at Fayetteville Motel 6
Posted 5:05 a.m. today
Updated 23 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said that a man, whose name was not being released, was shot late Thursday at the Motel 6 located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road.
The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was in critical condition.
Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting call 910-729-2934, or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. Tips can also be texted to 274637. In the text box type “4Tip” followed by the message.
