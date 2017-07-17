Local News
Man shot at Durham apartment drove to gas station for help
Posted 33 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Officials say a man drove to a gas station in Durham on Monday after he was shot in a nearby neighborhood.
According to officials in Durham, the man was shot around 4:30 a.m. at the Lynnhaven Apartments located in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street.
Injured, he drove to the Speedway gas station located at 1400 S. Miami Boulevard.
No information has been released about the search for a suspect, but police say the victim knew the shooter and there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
